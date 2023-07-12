Man killed in South Windsor crash

A man has died after a crash in South Windsor early Wednesday morning.

Police received a report about a crash near the intersection of Nevers Road and Graham Road from a passerby around 1:15 a.m.

According to officers, the driver of an Audi sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said police had attempted to pull over the same vehicle earlier in the night after it committed a violation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Metro Traffic Services is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact MTS member Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at (860) 645-5560 or rozwadowskir@manchesterct.gov.