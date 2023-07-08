Man leads police on low-speed moped chase: Hamden PD

A man has been arrested in Hamden for stealing a gun, and also for leading police on a pursuit.

That's according to the Hamden Police Department, who say an officer was on patrol on Thursday when a person reported seeing a man waving a gun while riding a moped.

According to the police report, the officer on duty spotted the moped and instructed the driver to pull over.

Police say the driver did not comply, and instead led the Hamden officer on a low-speed vehicle chase, down Morse Street and eventually turning the wrong way onto Goodrich Street.

After the half-mile pursuit, police say the man dove into bushes and attempted to run away, but was later caught.

Hamden Police say a gun was located nearby, and was later determined to be a stolen weapon.

Following an arrest, police say charges for the man include Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a

Firearm, Interfering with an Officer, Engaging Police in a Pursuit and Breach of Peace.