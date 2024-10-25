Man lied to officers during investigation into deadly crash in Wolcott: police

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened in Wolcott earlier this year.

The Wolcott Police Department said they arrested Luis Sanchez-Sagbay, of Bristol, on Wednesday for a crash that happened on Jan. 21.

Officers responded to a report of a one-car crash on Wolcott Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said a vehicle with three people inside was traveling northbound on Wolcott Road when it drove off the road and hit a telephone pole.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a passenger in the back seat sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical, but stable condition. They later died.

Investigators determined that Sanchez-Sagbay was driving the car at the time of the crash. He allegedly took the injured man out of his car and put him in the back seat of another car that a friend arrived in, police said.

The police department said they received an alert indicating a potential crash occurred. Officers responded and stopped the uninvolved car before it left the scene.

Officers saw the injured man inside of the car, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another passenger that was inside of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Sanchez-Sagbay lied to officers during the course of their investigation, but he was ultimately found to be at fault, according to police.

He faces charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, reckless driving and more. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The investigating remains ongoing.