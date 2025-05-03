Bicyclist lost in the Meadows in Wethersfield rescued by emergency crews

A bicyclist who was lost in the Meadows in Wethersfield was rescued by emergency crews on Friday night.

Firefighters were called in by police to help find a person who was lost in the Meadows around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers were able to pinpoint the area based on the initial 911 call from the person. According to fire officials, the 72-year-old man was not familiar with the area.

The conditions were described as extremely dark, heavily wooded and had several bodies of water in the area.

Rocky Hill Fire Department used their drone and helped find the man. Authorities said firefighters used cold water suits to help find the lost man between a brook and a pond. A small boat was used to bring him back to Great Meadow Road.

Investigators said the man rode his bike over the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown and became lost for several hours while attempting to find the Putnam Bridge to return to Glastonbury.

The man was not injured.