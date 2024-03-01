new haven

Police look for man with memory issues, poor vision missing out of New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven police are looking for an elderly man with severe memory issues and poor vision who has been reported missing.

The police department said Roosevelt Kelly, 78, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to authorities, he suffers from severe memory issues and has poor vision due to recent cataract surgery.

Kelly has grey hair and is balding. He also has a gray facial beard and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven police. Anonymous tips are welcome.

