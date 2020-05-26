Man on Bicycle Hit by Motorcyclist in New Haven Dies

A man who was riding a bicycle who was hit by a motorcyclist in New Haven last week has died, according to police.

Officers said 79-year-old Julio Ruiz was riding a bicycle near his Fair Haven home when he was hit by a motorcycle at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ferry Street on Thursday.

Ruiz was thrown from his bike and the motorcyclist sped away from the scene east on Grand Avenue, investigators said.

Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition. On Sunday, he was pronounced dead, according to officers.

The investigation into the collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.