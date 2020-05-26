new haven

Man on Bicycle Hit by Motorcyclist in New Haven Dies

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man who was riding a bicycle who was hit by a motorcyclist in New Haven last week has died, according to police.

Officers said 79-year-old Julio Ruiz was riding a bicycle near his Fair Haven home when he was hit by a motorcycle at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ferry Street on Thursday.

Ruiz was thrown from his bike and the motorcyclist sped away from the scene east on Grand Avenue, investigators said.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 11 mins ago

Gov. Lamont to Provide Coronavirus Update at 4 p.m.

24 mins ago

Photos: Manhunt Continues for UConn Student Suspected in Two Homicides

Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition. On Sunday, he was pronounced dead, according to officers.

The investigation into the collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven policefatal hit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us