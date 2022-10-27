Man on Scooter Killed in Crash in Waterbury

A 31-year-old man has died after the scooter he was on and a van collided in Waterbury Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Road at 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the scooter was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he died soon after the crash, police said.

The van driver was evaluated at the scene and did not need any further medical treatment, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The area where the crash happened is closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.