Man Outside of Vehicle on Route 15 in Woodbridge Dies After Getting Hit

State police vehicle
A man who was outside of his vehicle on Route 15 in Woodbridge early Sunday morning was struck by another vehicle and has died, according to state police.

Troopers said 38-year-old Mac Paul Tillery, of Pennsylvania, was stopped in the left lane of Route 15 northbound near exit 58 around 4:30 a.m.

According to investigators, another vehicle struck the back of Tillery's vehicle and then hit Tillery, who was outside of his vehicle in the left lane.

Tillery was later pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact TFC Myer #1382 at Troop I at (230) 393-4200.

