Man points gun at driver during road rage incident in South Windsor: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a driver during a road rage incident in South Windsor on Wednesday.

State police said it happened on Interstate 291 West in the area of Exit 4 around 3:15 p.m.

Troopers said a person was trying to let a car merge onto the highway when a vehicle came from behind him at a high speed and cut directly in front of his car.

After being cut off, the driver honked his horn. Police said that's when the driver of the other vehicle held his hand out of the window, holding a firearm.

The car then drove off. Troopers tracked down the suspect's vehicle, which was a black Chevy Malibu, and arrested the driver.

He faces charges including reckless endangerment, breach of peace, threatening and illegal use of a fake firearm. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

It's the second road rage incident that happened around the same time on Wednesday. State police arrested another man after he allegedly yelled swears at a woman and punched her driver's side window on Route 8 in Bridgeport.

Both incidents are under investigation.