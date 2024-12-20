Man poses as contractor, takes money from homeowners in New Fairfield: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a contractor and taking money for work he never completed in New Fairfield, police said.
State police said they arrested a New York man who posed as a general contractor and collected $265,000 from homeowners who hired him to complete renovations.
He was arrested for first-degree larceny in New York on Tuesday and has been extradited to Connecticut to face charges, according to troopers.
The man was held on a $100,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.