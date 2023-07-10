Man pulled from Connecticut River in Portland has died

A man pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland Saturday night has died, according to state police.

Portland police and the DEEP were notified of a possible drowning near the Glastonbury Yacht Club in Portland just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man, later identified as 50-year-old Jhonny Herrera, was pulled from the river where bystanders and EMS attempted life-saving measures, according to state police.

Herrera was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad has taken over the investigation.