Portland

Man pulled from Connecticut River in Portland has died

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A man pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland Saturday night has died, according to state police.

Portland police and the DEEP were notified of a possible drowning near the Glastonbury Yacht Club in Portland just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man, later identified as 50-year-old Jhonny Herrera, was pulled from the river where bystanders and EMS attempted life-saving measures, according to state police.

Herrera was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad has taken over the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Portland
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us