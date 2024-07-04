Man pulled from the water at Pinewood Lake in Trumbull

A man is hospitalized after he was pulled from the water at Pinewood Lake in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Pinewood Lake Recreation area on East Lake Road around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

Police and firefighters reportedly found a man unconscious in the water and brought him to the shore in a boat.

The man was treated by EMS at the scene and was transported to Saint Vincent's Medical Center.

Any investigation is underway to determine what happened.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trumbull police at (203) 261-3665 ext. 0.