Person Pulled From Water After Apparent Police Pursuit in Waterbury

Police are investigating after a person was pulled from the water on Lakewood Road in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Waterbury Police said they were called to a reported robbery in the afternoon. The police department told NBC Connecticut that officers pursued the suspect, who jumped into the water.

The person's condition is unknown at this time. Police didn't provide any other details about what happened.

Authorities are actively investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.