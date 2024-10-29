Branford

Man pulled gun in Branford Subway during dispute over order: police

Branford police have arrested a man who is accused of pulling a gun inside a Subway sandwich shop during an argument about an online food order and he was taken into custody.

Officers responded to the Subway on North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday to investigate, found a vehicle traveling on North Main Street near Cedar Street, and stopped it.

When police took the driver, a 58-year-old New Haven man, into custody, they found a loaded Glock 9mm that matched the description witnesses gave, according to the police department.

The man was charged with threatening in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

