Man Randomly Assaulted Woman on Empty CT Transit Bus in Bristol: Police

Bristol Police/CT Transit

Police are looking for a man they say randomly assaulted a woman on a CT Transit bus in Bristol last week.

The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Police say the man got on the bus while it was parked at a pickup location near 150 North Main Street. They say he sat diagonally behind the woman and made inappropriate contact wither her.

When the woman tried to move forward to the front of the bus, police say the suspect followed her and then grabbed her and hit her several times.

The victim was able to defend herself and ran off the bus for help, according to police.

No one other than the victim and the suspect were on the bus at the time of the attack, police said.

The incident was captured by the bus's surveillance cameras.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.

