Man Re-Sentenced to Prison After High Court Overturns Conviction in Norwich Murder Case

The New London State's Attorney said that a Haitian immigrant who was convicted of killing a Connecticut woman in 2015 has been re-sentenced to 60 years in prison.

In 2019, the Connecticut Supreme Court previously ruled that 48-year-old Jean Jacques, who was convicted of killing 25-year-old Casey Chadwick in 2015, should get a new trial.

Jacques was sentenced in 2016 to 60 years for the stabbing death of Chadwick on June 15, 2015 in Norwich. Years later, the state Supreme Court overturned that conviction, saying Jacques' right to privacy was violated.

On Wednesday, Jacques was sentenced again to 60 years in prison for murder. According to trial testimony, Jacques allegedly entered Chadwick's apartment and stabbed her to death before stuffing her body into a closet.

"Our thoughts are with Ms. Chadwick's family and friends at this time," State's Attorney Paul Narducci said.

Officials said Jacques killed her just months after being released on parole after an attempted murder conviction.

Norwich Police, Connecticut State Police, the FBI and others assisted with the investigation.