Man receives 30-year sentence for fatal 2021 shooting

By Lia Holmes

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to a deadly Waterbury shooting in 2021, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Jose Soto, 27, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded guilty to murder, possession of firearm and carrying a pistol without permit charges in connection with the death of 27-year-old Trever Figueroa, the Office of the State's Attorney said.

Figueroa died after being shot near the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

“Though nothing can bring back Mr. Figueroa or lessen the pain his family has endured, we hope the judge’s sentence brings some measure of peace in knowing that the person responsible for Mr. Figueroa’s senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice and punished," State's Attorney Maureen Platt said.

