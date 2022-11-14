Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury

A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend.

East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday.

After a lengthy investigation and help from several jurisdictions, authorities said Wilmes was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday.

At this time, there are no signs of criminal activity around Wilmes' death.

The Glastonbury Police Department is investigating his death.