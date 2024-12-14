New Haven

Man reportedly shot during road rage incident in New Haven

A man was reportedly shot during a road rage incident in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital's emergency department for a report of a gunshot victim around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the 45-year-old man from New Haven said he was involved in a road rage incident when the driver of the second vehicle shot him near Whitney Avenue and Trumbull Street.

The man's injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Authorities did not release any details about the other driver believed to be involved or the type of vehicle the person had.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help police is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

