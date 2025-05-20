Man reportedly stabbed in the head while walking in Middletown

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly stabbed in the head by a stranger while walking in Middletown on Monday night.

Officers were called to Pearl Street around 9:10 p.m. for a report of an assault. Firefighters had originally responded to the area for a medical call about a head injury, but police said during the assessment, it was determined the man was stabbed on the top of his head.

The 33-year-old man from Middletown was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries to his head.

According to police, the man said he was walking on Grand Street when an unknown person came up behind him and stabbed him in the head. The man went on to say that he felt himself get stabbed a second time and then ran south on Pearl Street.

Once the man was in the 100 block of Pearl Street, a local resident called 911.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Ofc. M. Aresco at (860) 638-4000.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns.