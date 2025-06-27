Man rescued after sailboat capsized in Long Island Sound off Stamford

Emergency crews rescued a man after his sailboat capsized in Long Island Sound off Stamford Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. a little less than a mile off the east side of Shippan Point, according to fire officials.

People at the Woodway Beach Club saw the sailboat capsize and called 911.

Winds were about 11-14 mph with two-foot seas at the time, fire officials said.

A 30-year-old man was the only one in the 12-foot Zuma sailboat. He was able to right the boat and climb back in, but the sail collapsed and the boat was adrift, according to fire officials.

A Stamford police boat reached the disabled vessel and brought the man to shore. He was treated for hypothermia and taken to Stamford Hospital for observation.