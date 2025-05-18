Man rescued from Farmington River in East Granby

First responders rescued a man that was stranded on a bridge abutment in the Farmington River in East Granby Saturday night.

Firefighters from the Hartford Fire Department pulled him out. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kenneth Beliveau, director of emergency management for East Granby, said it did not appear the man had life-threatening injuries.

According to the East Granby Fire Chief Kerry Flaherty, a man and a woman were kayaking on the river when the kayak flipped. The woman made it out of the water, but the man was stuck ankle-deep in water on an abutment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hartford Tactical Unit 1 and Engine 15, along with first responders from East Granby, Bloomfield and Enfield responded to the scene on Tunxis Ave. the state urban search and rescue team was also on scene. The rescue lasted 3-and-a-half hours.

Chief Flaherty said the biggest challenges they faced were swift water conditions and rain.