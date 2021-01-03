Man Rescued From Water in Middlefield After Engaging Police in Two Separate Pursuits

A man was rescued from the water in Middlefield after engaging police in two different pursuits on Sunday.

Police said the first incident happened at approximately 12:17 p.m. in the area of Main Street in Durham.

Troopers responded to the area for a report of an active disturbance, they said.

Officials said they were able to identify 29-year-old Stephan Santoro, who fled the scene and engaged troopers in pursuit into a residential area.

The pursuit was ended to preserve the safety of the public, according to state police.

A while later, Santoro was found near the Portland Bridge, where he again engaged troopers in pursuit.

He then took off on foot in the area of Powder Hill Road in Middlefield where he jumped into a body of water, officials said.

Troopers were able to rescue Santoro from the water. He was unconscious but breathing, they said.

Officers said they performed life-saving measures and he was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.