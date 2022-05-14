Man Rescued From Water Near Ocean Beach Park in New London

A man was rescued from the water near Ocean Beach Park in New London on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Ocean Beach Park on Ocean Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an emotionally disturbed man who was in the water.

Over a dozen firefighters responded to the scene, deployed an inflatable boat and put cold water suit on to begin the rescue.

One firefighter entered the 48-degree water while tethered to a rope and pulled the man to the rocky shore, fire officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters and police officers helped get the man out of the water and onto a rock jetty.

Crews immediately began warming measures on the man and began treating him for hypothermia. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. It is believed the man was in the 48-degree water for about 20 minutes.

The United States Coast Guard and the Waterford Fire Boat were called to the scene, but were canceled once the man was rescued.