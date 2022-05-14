Man Rescued From Water Near Ocean Beach Park in New London

A man was rescued from the water near Ocean Beach Park in New London on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Ocean Beach Park on Ocean Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an emotionally disturbed man who was in the water.
Over a dozen firefighters responded to the scene, deployed an inflatable boat and put cold water suit on to begin the rescue.
One firefighter entered the 48-degree water while tethered to a rope and pulled the man to the rocky shore, fire officials said.
Firefighters and police officers helped get the man out of the water and onto a rock jetty.
Crews immediately began warming measures on the man and began treating him for hypothermia. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. It is believed the man was in the 48-degree water for about 20 minutes.
The United States Coast Guard and the Waterford Fire Boat were called to the scene, but were canceled once the man was rescued.