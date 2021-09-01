Milford

Man Riding on Top of Car Dies After Falling Off in Milford: Police

A 24-year-old Florida man has died after riding on top of a car and falling off near an Interstate 95 off-ramp in Milford early Tuesday morning, according to Milford police.

Officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Old Gate Lane, near the I-95 North exit 40 off-ramp, around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday and started investigating.

They said Cody Henry, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, had been riding on top of a 2002 Honda Civic and fell from the vehicle.  

Henry was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and died from the injuries, police said.

The Milford Police Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 783-4792.

