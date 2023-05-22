Orange

Man Robbed, Assaulted at Farm in Orange

A man was robbed and assaulted at a farm in Orange early Saturday morning when he went out to milk the cows.

Police said they learned of the assault and robbery at Fieldview Farm on Derby Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday and believe the victim might have been unknowingly interrupting another theft when he was robbed.

The victim told police that two people in black face coverings approached him when he left the residence to milk the cows and one had a gun, police said.

They hit the victim in the head and face several times and stole his wallet, according to police.

The victim went to the hospital.

Police said they found a battery-operated Sawzall that is commonly used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles near vehicles parked in the area.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 203-891-2138.

