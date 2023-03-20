Man Robbed at Knifepoint at Bank ATM in Greenwich

Police are investigating after a man was robbed at knifepoint at an ATM at a bank in Greenwich over the weekend and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Investigators said a 67-year-old man was using the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank on West Putnam Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When the man completed his transaction and tried to leave the bank's front doors, authorities said he was pushed back into the lobby by a man with a knife who demanded he withdraw more money.

The man at the ATM was not able to complete any more transactions and was robbed of the money he had just withdrawn, police added.

During the robbery, the man's hand was cut by the suspect's knife. The injury was treated at the scene.

After the robbery, officers said the suspect fled on foot on West Putnam Avenue. There was no known vehicle.

A bystander who witnessed the robbery saw the suspect pacing outside the bank for several minutes prior to the robbery, according to police. The witness called 911.

The man with the knife is being described as approximately 6 feet tall and is in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a long black hooded jacket with the hood up, a black face covering, black skinny jeans and bright white sneakers.

The incident is actively under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact police at (203) 622-8004 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 622-3333 or tips@greenwichct.org.