Man Robbed Bank Inside Milford Stop & Shop: Police

Milford police are looking for the man who robbed the People's Bank branch inside Stop & Shop on East Town Road on Monday.

The man handed the teller a note asking for the money, according to police.

No weapon was shown.

The man was wearing a gray cloth mask and a gray winter hat with a skull on the front of it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Cortes with the Milford Police Department at (203) 877-1465.

The Connecticut Bankers Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved, according to police.