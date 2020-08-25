Man Robbed Bank Inside Milford Stop & Shop: Police

Milford police are looking for the man who robbed the People's Bank branch inside Stop & Shop on East Town Road on Monday.
The man handed the teller a note asking for the money, according to police.
No weapon was shown.
The man was wearing a gray cloth mask and a gray winter hat with a skull on the front of it.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Cortes with the Milford Police Department at (203) 877-1465.
The Connecticut Bankers Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved, according to police.