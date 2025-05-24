Waterbury

Man robbed in Waterbury while trying to sell item through Facebook: police

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was robbed in Waterbury on Saturday while meeting someone to sell something through Facebook Marketplace, according to police.

They said the man had arranged to meet the stranger for the sale. When the two met on Southview Street around noon, the other person showed a gun and stole the item the victim was trying to sell, according to police.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Waterbury police urge residents to use designated safe exchange zones, including the police department front lobby area, when meeting someone to buy or sell items.

