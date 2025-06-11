Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2008 cold case in Hartford

A man from New Mexico has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a 2008 cold case in Hartford, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Mark White, 44, was arrested in March 2022 after new leads in the case were received with the establishment of the division's Cold Case Unit tip line.

White allegedly shot and killed Jumar Joiner on West Morningside Street on May 3, 2008, officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Joiner, who was 25 years old at the time of his death, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting.

In 2017, investigators received new tips in the case that ultimately led to White's arrest.

DOJ officials said White was already in custody in New Mexico on unrelated charges including illegal possession of handguns and cocaine.

Officials said White, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with six months of jail credit.