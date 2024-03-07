Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for murder of Bristol woman

A man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison in connection to the murder of a Bristol woman in 2020, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said they received a call requested that officers respond to a home on Vance Drive to check on the wellbeing of a female resident on Dec. 13, 2020.

The caller told police that he received a phone call from a man at that address stating he had killed the woman living there. When officers arrived at the home, they saw now 57-year-old Kevin Bard sitting on the couch. He complied with officers, they said.

Officials then found 58-year-old Catherine Streeto-Michaud in her bedroom with a fatal knife wound, they said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bard and Streeto-Michaud were in a long-term dating relationship. Multiple protective orders were in place that prohibited Bard and the woman from having any contact with each other, according to police.

Bard was arrested after the incident and has since been found guilty of murder. A judge ordered that he serve 70 years in prison on various charges, including murder and several counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

"State’s Attorney Christian Watson extends his sincerest condolences to Ms. Streeto-Michaud’s family and friends for the loss of their beloved, whom they described as a kind and vibrant woman. This was a senseless and horrific crime," a press release reads.