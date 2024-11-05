New Haven

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of New Haven woman

NBC Connecticut

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of killing a 26-year-old woman last year, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Tanya Rodriguez, 26, died after a shooting on Saltonstall Avenue in New Haven on April 23, 2023. Leon Guerrero, 34, was found guilty of killing her.

Police said Guerrero reported that he shot someone, and officers found him with his hands raised at the scene. He told officers he had placed his gun in his vehicle and officers detained him, police said.

Rodriguez was found in the roadway next to a Honda Civic. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital but died soon after, according to police.

A jury found Guerrero guilty of murder on June 5. Evidence introduced at the trial showed that the incident stemmed from an altercation he had with two men, that didn't involve Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was struck by gunfire when she got out of her vehicle and approached the group that was involved in the altercation, police said.

During the trial, the judge said that Rodriguez was "attempting to be a peacemaker" when she was "tragically shot and killed" by Guerrero.

