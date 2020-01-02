wethersfield shooting

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Shooting, Killing Wethersfield Teen

Noah Hendron was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend, Vincent Basile.

By Dominique Moody

Family Photo

A Wethersfield man learned his fate inside a New Britain courtroom Thursday after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

Noah Hendron was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting death of his friend, Vincent Basile.

The shooting dates back to November of 2017.

Investigators said then 18-year-old Noah Hendron and Vincent Basile were hanging out with friends on the porch of a Wethersfield home when Hendron began playing with a revolver.

Moments later, Hendron pointed the gun at Basile and pulled the trigger, killing Basile.

In his hearing, Hendron addressed the court.

“I’d like to begin by saying I’m extremely sorry for what I’ve done,” said Hendron. “I’ve taken my friend's life irrefutably and I’m extremely sorry for what I’ve done.”

The now 20-year-old acknowledged what he did was wrong and is still causing deep wounds for Basile’s family.

“My actions were stupid and they were juvenile,” said Hendron. “I was not thinking and I wish I could go back and change the outcome.”

Outside the courthouse, Basile's mother Lorena Frusciante reacted to the sentence.

“It’s like a slap in the face and it’s not enough justice at all,” said Frusciante. “My son was the type of kid that would’ve been like 'Mom try to forgive,' but I can’t.”

A frustrated Frusciante said she respects the judge but was ultimately hoping for a different outcome.

“I thought he would at least get 35 to 40 years but not 20,” said Frusciante. “I don’t want to live and it’s for all parents who’s lost their child, it’s a lot of grieving.”

Frusciante is hoping to work on raising awareness about the dangers of guns to prevent a similar event from happening.

The defendant’s family was also in court and were emotional following the sentencing.

This article tagged under:

wethersfield shootingWethersfieldcourtsVincent Basile
