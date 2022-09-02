Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Multiple Sex Assaults in Vernon, Manchester

A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with multiple sexual assaults between 2001 and 2008, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Officials said Angelo Alleano, of Vernon, was sentenced on four counts of sexual assault Friday. He'll also be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators said the break in the case came with the help of a grant and a genealogy service.

Alleano faces three counts of burglary in the second degree. He also faces 10 years of special parole in addition to time in prison.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I would like to commend the Manchester Police Department, Vernon Police Department and the State Forensic Lab for their dedication to the 20-year investigation, arrest, and conviction of Angelo Alleano," State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky said.

“This will send a message to our community that crimes, no matter how old, will be investigated, solved, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. More importantly, however, I would like to thank the victims and the victims’ families for their patience and continuing faith that these heinous crimes would be solved. I hope that the sentence today can bring some closure and justice to those families," he continued.

Police arrested Alleano in 2020 after investigating a series of residential burglaries in which the suspect sexually assaulted his victims, police said. The victims include an 84-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman and a woman in her 30s.

Police said the 84-year-old victim called Lifeline on Aug. 6, 2001 to report that she had been sexually assaulted in her Manchester apartment complex, according to court records.

She told police that the man walked through her unlocked door between 2:30 and 3 p.m., told her not to screen and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

On Dec. 9, 2004, a 57-year-old Manchester woman called 911 to report that she'd been sexually assaulted in her home.

She told investigators that he'd come in through an unlocked porch door while she was sleeping and she woke around 1 a.m. to find a man in a ski mask in her home. He told her to be quiet and sexually assaulted her as her mother slept in another room, according to police.

On March 23, 2007, a 37-year-old Manchester woman reported that she'd been sexually assaulted in her home while her son was in the house. She said she was sleeping and a noise woke her before 1:30 a.m., then she saw a shadow.

She said a man put his hand over her mouth and told her not to scream, then he sexually assaulted her.

On Jan. 16, 2008, a 61-year-old Vernon woman reported that she'd been sexually assaulted in her home. She told police she fell asleep on her couch and woke to a pillow being pushed into her face. A man told her he wanted money and would not hurt her, according to court documents. The victim told police she gave the man the $200 she had in her wallet and he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said they believed the four incidents were connected and applied for a “John Doe” warrant, which was signed in 2010 and identified the suspect based on forensic evidence left at the scenes.

Manchester's fire chief previously said Alleano has been a firefighter for 24 years and the department is "heartsick" and "stunned" by the allegations. Alleano was also the local firefighter's union president, but has since been removed.