Man sentenced to 35 years after ambush murder of teen in Hamden

By Sydney Boyo

In New Haven Court on Wednesday, Jenigh Ward was sentenced to 35 years in prison without parole for the murder of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez.

“He has 35 years to think for the rest of his life,” said Gomez’s grandmother Wanda Grayer outside the courthouse.

In May 2022, Ward alongside two other suspects, attacked Gomez as he was walking home from school.

Ward pulled the trigger on the gun that ultimately ended Gomez’s life.

“There was no conflict,” said Gomez’s aunt Crystal Cathcart after the sentencing. “No robber, they never spoke a word to each other. Jenigh ran up beside him, shot him and ran away.”

Before his sentencing, he acknowledged the victim’s family in court apologizing for his actions.

“I think this is a case of a kid that lost his way, and you can see that in his face,” said Gomez’s aunt Crystal Cathcart after the sentencing. “I could see in his eyes that he is remorseful, and I believe him, that he’s regretting his decision.”

Gomez’s mother Jennifer Cathcart gave an emotional statement in court.

“I’m sad every day. I’m miserable every day,” she said. “You literally took my joy and happiness from me, and I can’t get that back.”

The 20-year-old has no previous convictions. Prosecutors opted not to pursue the two other charges of conspiracry to commit murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.  

Hamden
