Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2008 cold case killing in Hartford

An East Hartford man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2008 shooting death of 20-year-old Kenny Sullivan near the XL Center in Hartford.

The Division of Criminal Justice said 33-year-old James Dexter "Decky" Brown was sentenced for murder on Monday.

On June 26, 2008, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Trumbull Street after a 93.7 Hot Jam Concert at the XL Center. They found Sullivan with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to Hartford Hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries.

Investigators discovered during the concert there were several fights at and around the XL Center between members of the “Money Green Bedrock” and “Sandz-Bridge” street gangs, groups known for gun violence over drug sale territory in the area, according to police.

Over the next eight years, investigators from the Hartford Police Department and State’s Attorney Office Cold Case Unit continued to follow up on the case.

On Sept. 21, 2016, police obtained an arrest warrant for Brown, who was already incarcerated at the Butner Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina on unrelated drug charges. After serving his sentence, Brown waived his right to extradition and was taken to Hartford in December 2018.

“The resolution of this case is the result of countless hours of hard work by dedicated investigators and prosecutors who never give up their search for justice for the victims of unimaginable crimes,” Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said. “The Cold Case Unit remains committed to these cases and will continue to work hard so the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable and their families are provided some measure of peace.”