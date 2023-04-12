Hartford

Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for 2005 Murder of Woman in Hartford

CT Division of Criminal Justice and NBC Connecticut

A recent investigation into a fatal shooting in Hartford in 2005 led to several arrests, and one of those people has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Dante Davis, 21, was standing with her boyfriend and other people on Martin Street on the night of June 21, 2005, when she was shot and she later died from her wounds, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

Four people have been charged in connection with the death after a joint investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office and the Hartford Police Department.

The investigation included tips, witness interviews, cellphone records and a grand jury investigation, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

One of the men, 35-year-old Brandon Jones, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in Davis' murder.

“The defendant in this case was brought to justice, punished for killing an innocent woman whose family and friends suffered an unimaginable loss, all because of senseless gang and gun violence,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John Fahey said. “A disposition in this case is meaningful, as well, to the members of the Cold Case Unit because they never forgot Ms. Davis and the loved ones who lost her too soon.”

Shane Henriques, 35 and Maurice Snowden, 38, were also charged with murder. Their prison sentences have not yet been decided.

Victoria Harris, 33, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and perjury.

HartfordCold cases
