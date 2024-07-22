Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Hartford double murder

A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for killing two people in Hartford in 2016.

Brandon Letman, 31, was sentenced on Monday for charges connected to the fatal shootings of 21-year-old Ashley Spence and 19-year-old Cameron Mounds Jr. on June 21, 2016, according to Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin.

Hartford police found Spence and Mounds while they responded to a call on Enfield Street in Hartford that night.

In 2019, Letman was charged in connection with the case.

On May 9, a jury found Letman guilty of two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of Tampering with a witness and conspiracy to commit tampering with a witness.

In addition to the sentence of life in prison, Letman received an additional prison sentence of 10 years in prison to run consecutively to the life sentence for the tampering with a witness charges.