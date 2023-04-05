Man Sentenced to Prison After Confessing to 2019 New Haven Killing

A man that confessed to shooting and killing another man in New Haven in 2019 has been sentenced to prison.

The State's Attorney's Office said 56-year-old Robert Parris Jr. has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

Offices said they were called to 109 Court Street on Dec. 19, 2019, after getting a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they said they found 55-year-old Michael Rosario with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they secured a confession from Parris for being responsible for Rosario's death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred after Rosario and Parris got into an argument. At least one of the people involved live in the building, police said.

Parris has also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.