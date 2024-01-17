Man sentenced to prison for deadly stabbing of man in ex-girlfriend's Hartford apartment

A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for allegedly killing another man and injuring his ex-girlfriend in Hartford several years ago.

The Division of Criminal Justice said Troy Hayes, 47, was sentenced for the May 2020 double stabbing on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to Sherman Street and found 38-year-old Dyshawn Copeland, of Bloomfield, with a traumatic injury to his neck and a female victim who was suffering from a hand trauma.

Both people were transported to St. Francis Hospital and Copeland was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hayes was arrested a couple of days after the incident after being found lying on steps inside. He is described as the ex-boyfriend of the woman, and had no known association with Copeland.

Investigators learned that Copeland was the woman's friend. She told authorities that the two were inside her apartment waiting on a food delivery.

Thinking the delivery driver arrived, the woman went to the door where Hayes was waiting. He barged inside the apartment and the woman ran after him when he went to approach Copeland, according to officials.

That's when Hayes poured wine over Copeland's head and stabbed him to death. He then stabbed the woman in the arm, but she was able to defend herself, the Division of Criminal Justice said.

Hayes was arrested on murder and assault charges. He'll now serve 55 years in prison.