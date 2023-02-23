South Windsor police

Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing South Windsor Officer in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash

An Ellington man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing an off-duty South Windsor police officer in a motorcycle crash in 2021.

Officer Ben Lovett died more than two weeks after 26-year-old Spencer Kraus, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, hit and killed him.

Lovett was off duty and riding his motorcycle in Tolland on June 26, 2021 just after 1 a.m. when the crash happened at the intersection of Hunter Road and Crystal Lake Road, according to state police.

Lovett was taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and ultimately died of his injuries. He had been with the South Windsor Police Department since April 2018.

Authorities said Lovett, who was 25 years old, was appointed to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, a regional narcotics investigation team made up of officers from Vernon, Manchester, Glastonbury and South Windsor. He served as an emergency medical technician at the department, was part of the Crisis Intervention Team, and received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognition award in 2020.

Jennifer Sokolik, 39, who was riding on the back of Lovett's motorcycle, was also injured in the crash.

Kraus failed a standardized field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested, according to state police.

He was found guilty on charges including second-degree manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility resulting in death. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday with a suspended sentence after 11, and five years of probation, court officials said.

