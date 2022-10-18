Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in South Windsor Stolen Guns Case

A Hartford man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the theft of 50 firearms from R + L Carriers in South Windsor last year.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 32-year-old Shameik Camara will be imprisoned for stealing from R + L Carriers, which is a national freight shipping company.

On Aug. 13, 2021, a shipment being delivered to R + L Carriers at 12:50 a.m. was scanned by a manager and loaded into a "trap trailer," or waiting compartment. The pallet of firearms was discovered missing days later.

Officials now say employees didn't notify law enforcement of the incident until the following month.

In October 2021, investigators identified Camara after he allegedly tried to sell high-end speakers and sports trading cards that were similar to items stolen from the South Windsor warehouse at about the same time as the firearms theft, according to officials.

Another individual involved in the theft of guns from R&L Carriers (540 Sullivan Ave) in August 2021 was sentenced today. We were happy to work with our federal partners (@ATFBoston) on this case. https://t.co/oi5SoK0dEH — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) October 18, 2022

He was ultimately arrested that same month. He had two firearms on him at the time, one being a Zigana pistol that was taken during the firearms theft, authorities said.

DOJ officials said that in June, Camara pleaded guilty to one count of possession and one count of receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment.

“In August 2021, 50 firearms stolen from a South Windsor warehouse became illegal guns on the street,” said U.S. Attorney Avery. “To date, only 14 of the stolen guns have been recovered. The 36 that remain unaccounted for represent a real danger to the community until each one is recovered."

The incident remains under investigation.