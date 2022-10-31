Portland

Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Guns From Firearm Dealer in Portland

Judge-gavel-generic
Getty Images

A New Britain man has been sentenced to several years in prison for allegedly stealing over a dozen guns from Central Connecticut Guns in Portland.

The State's Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Christopher Matos has been sentenced to 100 months in jail for firearm offenses in connection to the firearm theft that happened in Dec. 2020.

Court documents said the Matos and another man, Kenney Cotto, stole 14 guns from the federally-licensed firearms dealer on New Year's Eve. Several days later, investigators searched the car used in the burglary and found clothing and other items used during the robbery.

Federal officials said they also found Matos' DNA at the crime scene. He was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021 and has been in custody since.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So far, only three of the stolen guns have been recovered. Two of the firearms were found during an unrelated narcotics investigation and the third gun was seized after being fired into the air during an altercation in Waterbury. The other 11 remain unaccounted for, authorities said.

Matos was ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution. Officials said he is a felon with several past convictions.

The Attorney's Office said Matos pleaded guilty in March 2022. In April, Cotto also pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Local

open enrollment 39 mins ago

Health Insurance Open Enrollment Begins Tuesday

Bridgeport 6 hours ago

Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport

The incident remains under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Portlandfirearm theftstate's attorney's office
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us