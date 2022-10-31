Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Guns From Firearm Dealer in Portland

A New Britain man has been sentenced to several years in prison for allegedly stealing over a dozen guns from Central Connecticut Guns in Portland.

The State's Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Christopher Matos has been sentenced to 100 months in jail for firearm offenses in connection to the firearm theft that happened in Dec. 2020.

Court documents said the Matos and another man, Kenney Cotto, stole 14 guns from the federally-licensed firearms dealer on New Year's Eve. Several days later, investigators searched the car used in the burglary and found clothing and other items used during the robbery.

Federal officials said they also found Matos' DNA at the crime scene. He was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021 and has been in custody since.

So far, only three of the stolen guns have been recovered. Two of the firearms were found during an unrelated narcotics investigation and the third gun was seized after being fired into the air during an altercation in Waterbury. The other 11 remain unaccounted for, authorities said.

Matos was ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution. Officials said he is a felon with several past convictions.

The Attorney's Office said Matos pleaded guilty in March 2022. In April, Cotto also pleaded guilty to similar charges.

The incident remains under investigation.