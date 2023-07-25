Man seriously hurt after stabbing in Bridgeport

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Kossuth Avenue in Bridgeport Tuesday evening.
Authorities said police were called to the area on a 911 call. Officers said the man suffered a stab wound to the arm and was being uncooperative.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police established a crime scene in the area of Kossuth Avenue and Artic Street. The incident is under investigation.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.