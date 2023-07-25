Bridgeport

Man seriously hurt after stabbing in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Kossuth Avenue in Bridgeport Tuesday evening.

Authorities said police were called to the area on a 911 call. Officers said the man suffered a stab wound to the arm and was being uncooperative.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police established a crime scene in the area of Kossuth Avenue and Artic Street. The incident is under investigation.

