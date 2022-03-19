Man Seriously Injured After Ansonia Shooting

Police said a man was seriously injured after a shooting in Ansonia early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of West Main Street and Bridge Street at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said they responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired. Responding officers found several shell casings from a hand gun and tracings of blood at the scene.

The 35-year-old was shot several times in the torso and lower body, according to authorities. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Officials found two shooting scenes, one on Bridge Street and the other on West Main Street. Evidence was collected from both scenes, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left here.