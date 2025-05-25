Man seriously injured after falling off dirt bike while it's being towed in Waterbury

A man is seriously injured after falling off of a dirt bike while it was being towed by another vehicle in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Buckridge Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a dirt bike.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, the dirt bike was being towed by another vehicle using rope and an adult male was still on the dirt bike. While being towed, the male fell onto the road and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Waterbury Police Department Reconstruction Unit is investigating.