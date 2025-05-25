Waterbury

Man seriously injured after falling off dirt bike while it's being towed in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is seriously injured after falling off of a dirt bike while it was being towed by another vehicle in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Buckridge Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a dirt bike.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, the dirt bike was being towed by another vehicle using rope and an adult male was still on the dirt bike. While being towed, the male fell onto the road and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Waterbury Police Department Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us