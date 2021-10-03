Southington

Man Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Southington

A man has serious injuries after police said he was struck by a vehicle while working on his lawn in Southington on Saturday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Minthal Drive and College Avenue around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, a 15-year-old was driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on Minthal Drive. While attempting to negotiate a curve, the teen went straight and hit a pedestrian that was working on his lawn by the curb, they added.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was taken to Saint Francis Hospital to be treated for what authorities said were serious injuries. Police said the injuries include broken ribs, a broken clavicle and a head laceration.

No other injuries were reported.

The Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene and is continuing the investigation.

The driver, passenger and vehicle owner are cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Tom Atterrato #373 by phone at (860) 378-1600 ext. 2373 or by email at tatterrato@southingtonpolice.org.

