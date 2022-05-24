Man Seriously Injured After House Fire in Easton

A man was seriously burned after trying to put out a fire inside his home on Hayes Street in Easton, police said.

Officials responded to the house fire at approximately 7:35 a.m. after receiving a report of the fire. Crews were also told there were people trapped inside.

Responding crews said they found a member of the family inside the house trying to put out the flames that were coming from the second floor.

The man got out of the house on his own, but he sustained serious burn and smoke injuries. He was taken to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center by ambulance, according to authorities.

Mutual aid was called in from several neighboring towns.

The fire is under investigation by the Easton Fire Marshal's Office. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.