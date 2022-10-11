Man Seriously Injured After ‘Active Disturbance' in Bolton

A man has possible life threatening injuries after a reported active disturbance in Bolton Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to a home on Boston Turnpike at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Troopers said a man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they believe the incident is isolated and there's no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The stabbing is under investigation.