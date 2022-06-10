Man Seriously Injured After Stamford Motorcycle Crash

Stamford Police said a man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Greyrock Place at about 2:45 p.m.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Broad Street when it collided with another car.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to officials.

The car driver was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were given an infraction ticket and face charges including making an improper turn and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The crash remains under investigation. The Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 203-977-4712.